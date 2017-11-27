Proposed restaurant at Pinehurst Wine Shoppe sparks neighborhood controversy

The owners of Pinehurst Wine Shoppe in north Baltimore are revising their plans for a proposed restaurant on their property after nearby neighbors voiced opposition.

Owners Bob Schindler and Gordon McNamara sought to build a 1,400-square-foot addition to house a family-style restaurant adjacent to the store. When they presented their plans to the Bellona-Gittings Community Association earlier this month, residents expressed concerns about potential parking problems, rats and noise the addition could generate, Patrick Rossello, the association’s president, said.

About 140 people — a mix of community association members and non-members, all of whom live in the association’s territory — attended the Nov. 13 meeting, according to Rossello. After a presentation by the Pinehurst group, residents took a vote on whether they supported adding a restaurant to the shop.

“I had to stop the meeting because there was so many negatives and ask for people who were in favor of it, and there were a few,” Rossello said. The group “was overwhelmingly against having it, period.”

Al Barry, a planning consultant for the owners, said the ownership team would regroup during the next few months to discuss changes based on neighborhood feedback and submit new plans after the start of the new year.

“We are taking the comments we had and the concerns seriously, and we’re going to spend the next couple months maybe trying to look at a revised plan,” Barry said. “Some people didn’t like the idea of an outdoor seating area — that’s something we could deal with by eliminating or restricting hours.”

Pinehurst’s owners initially proposed opening for lunch and dinner and closing by 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. The plan called for 75 seats at tables inside the bi-level restaurant, plus 10 or 11 at a bar and 10 or 11 outside, Barry said. “All of that’s negotiable,” Barry said.

“My guess is that much of the information that we had given to the association was not distributed to most of the people in that room, and that’s not a criticism — many of the people did not [belong to] the association,” Barry said. “They were hearing this for the first time, and in some cases they were hearing rumors from one person or another.”

The plan submitted to the group gave little detail regarding the menu concept or management team, and Barry said his team would work to flesh out those details as part of revisions. The owners said they envisioned a concept similar to Johnny’s or Petit Louis in Roland Park, and they expect the build-out to cost at least $500,000, according to the proposal submitted to the neighborhood association.

“If they come up with another plan I’m willing to take it to the board again,” Rossello said. But he was pessimistic about any future iteration of the plan: “I don’t see it being approved by the community group.”

Schindler has owned the shop for more than 30 years at 6242 Bellona Ave. Plans for the restaurant were drawn after Transform Baltimore’s new zoning codes took effect this summer.

“The original zoning had this property as residential, and because of that and the way the city treated liquor stores, Pinehurst would have been phased out of business in two years,” Barry said.

