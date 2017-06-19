Kibitz Room deli opening in Pikesville

A Baltimore-area native is bringing his New Jersey deli home to Pikesville.

Neil Parish is opening the Kibitz Room in the former Brooklyn Water Bagel Co. space at the Hooks Village mixed-use complex later this summer. It’s the second location for the deli, which also has a shop in Cherry Hill, N.J.

The Kibitz Room serves overstuffed sandwiches including hot and cold deli sandwiches, knishes, matzo ball soup, smoked fish and burgers. It also offers breakfast options such as challah French toast, made-to-order omelettes and cheese blintzes. The new location will also have a pickle bar.

“We utilize a traditional Jewish deli approach to the Kibitz Room, which translates to baked goods, meats, fish-based items and side dishes created on-site,” Parish said in a statement. “Our meats are never pre-cut and every sandwich is completely made to order.”

The deli’s slogan is “Where size does matter” — a nod to its overstuffed sandwiches.

The Cherry Hill location offers the “Kibitz Room Challenge,” which dares customers to finish a large sandwich (the “G.B.M.F.”) and sides in 55 minutes or less. One person must eat the sandwich — which is packed with corned beef, pastrami, turkey, roast beef, brisket, coleslaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, and meant for three to four people to share — sides of potato salad and coleslaw, and one of each of its pickles. If the challenge is completed, the person’s name goes on the restaurant’s “wall of shame” and the meal is free. Those who fail to complete it must pay $50.

Parish worked for Baltimore deli stalwarts including Attman’s Deli and Lenny’s Delicatessen — about a mile away — before opening his own.

David S. Brown Enterprises owns and manages the shopping center where the Kibitz Room is opening, and other shops and restaurants in the center include Vito’s Gourmet, Synchronicity Boutique and A Style Studio.

