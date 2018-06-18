Pickles Pub to open doughnut shop next to Camden Yards location, second bar in Dundalk

Pickles Pub, the popular Camden Yards spot for game day food and drink, is expanding. Pickles will create its first bakery and doughnut shop next to its location downtown as well as open a second pub in Dundalk early this fall, as part of a multi-year expansion plan.

The Big Green Doughnut Machine will open this fall in a townhouse that’s currently used for catering and storage, said majority owner Eric Cotton. The to-go counter will sell cakes, pies and signature green-glazed doughnuts as well as other seasonal flavors.

“Between my partners and I, we eat so many [doughnuts] we think we’re the experts,” Cotton said.

The bakery will have a separate entrance but also be accessible from the pub, where diners can order from their tables.

Four years ago, Pickles Pub began to make its own bread and pretzels. The new bakery will expand on the idea, sharing the restaurant’s existing kitchen space.

The owners plan to add doughnut shops next to subsequent Pickles Pub expansions, the first of which is planned for early this fall in Dundalk.

The second location will be called Pickles at the Port to reflect a more community-oriented mission, Cotton said.

“The area is growing tremendously with the port, so we thought we’d be an early adopter,” Cotton said.

The restaurant is slated for the former Airport Bar and Grill at 6500 Riverview Ave. The community focus will also be present in square footage: Pickles at the Port will be an intimate 2,500 square feet, significantly smaller than the Baltimore location’s 15,000.

Pickles’ owners are looking at a dozen more locations to expand in over the next several years. Cotton would not say which neighborhoods are next in line but said all are within the Beltway.

“We feel happy and privileged to come across this opportunity,” he said. “But we don’t want to get distracted from Camden Yards.”

