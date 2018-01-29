Petit Louis in Columbia closing to become Roman trattoria

Petit Louis Bistro in Columbia will close after service on Sunday to become a Roman trattoria called Lupa.

The closure comes four years after the restaurant opened its doors in Columbia, marking the Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group’s first eatery outside Baltimore City lines.

The restaurant group announced the closure in a news release Monday.

“The community loved Petit Louis and we loved bringing it to Columbia. It just feels like the right time to change things up,” co-owner Tony Foreman said in a statement. “An original project, right on the lakefront, is the right thing to do. Roman food is one of my favorite things in the entire world and I am so excited to do something that is so close to my heart.”

The original Petit Louis location in Roland Park will remain open. Foreman Wolf also owns restaurants including Charleston, Cinghiale, Bar Vasquez and Johnny’s.

Before Petit Louis closes in Columbia, its entire wine list will be half-off starting Tuesday.

Interior designer Katie Destafano, who owns Curiosity in Baltimore, will head the restaurant’s redesign. She also redesigned Bar Vasquez when it was rebranded from its previous life as Pazo.

And when Lupa opens, James Lewandowski, executive chef of Cinghiale, will serve as executive chef for both restaurants.

