Patterson Public House opens in former Bistro Rx space, serving 'elevated bar food'

A former Bistro Rx manager and her fiance have given the corner restaurant space a new life as Patterson Public House.

The restaurant serving dressed-up bar classics, local beer and microbrews held a grand opening on Wednesday.

Tanya Gralto and Scott Lanphear moved to Baltimore’s Patterson Park neighborhood five years ago when Gralto took a job at the Bistro Rx, a New American bistro at 2901 E. Baltimore St. The pair bought the parkside restaurant earlier this year.

“We live in the neighborhood, we knew the space and loved it so we decided to jump on it,” said Lanphear, a former manager at Thames Street Oyster House in Fells Point.

They hired Chef Scott Bacon, with whom they had worked at Ze Mean Bean Cafe, to create “elevated bar food.” Wings are on the menu, but instead of celery and carrots they come with fresh vegetable crudités.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, just make it taste better,” Lanphear said.

The restaurant offers seven beers on tap and has 60 interior seats plus 30 seats outside facing the park. Lanphear said the neighborhood has been very receptive to a replacement for the popular Bistro Rx.

“I’ve done a couple of soft openings and they can be kind of nightmarish, but this one went very smooth,” Lanphear said. “Everyone is really excited that it’s open.”

Patterson Public House is open Wednesday to Sunday. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and the bar stays open until around 1 a.m. On Fri. and Sat., the kitchen closes at 11 p.m. and the bar stays open until 2 a.m. Patterson Public House closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

