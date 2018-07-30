Parts & Labor to close restaurant this weekend

Parts & Labor, the restaurant and butcher shop by James Beard Award-winning chef Spike Gjerde, will serve its last dinner this weekend.

The Remington restaurant will close after dinner service Sunday, a spokeswoman for the restaurant confirmed.

Housed in a former car repair garage at 2600 N. Howard St., the aptly named Parts & Labor opened in 2014. The restaurant and shop aimed to proliferate whole-animal butchery, selling lesser-known cuts of local beef, pork and poultry in its meat cases and featuring unique meats on its menu.

Parts & Labor revamped its menu last fall to focus on more casual dishes, such as sandwiches, snacks and soups, with cheaper prices.

Although dinner service will cease after Sunday, it’s unclear what will become of the restaurant’s bar. Gjerde could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.

