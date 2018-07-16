Pappas seafood company opening at M&T Bank Stadium

Pappas Seafood, a Baltimore family business known for its crab cakes and for having a fan in Oprah Winfrey, will open a new location at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The stand will hold its soft launch during the Ravens training camp practice, which starts at 6 p.m. The booth is located in Section 123 next to local deli favorite Attman’s.

“We’re going to take a chance down there and see how the fans respond to us,” said general manager and family member Karen Zimmerer.

After Saturday’s event, the stand will be open through preseason and season games. The restaurant has signed a three-year contract with the stadium.

Zimmerer said the stadium approached the family early this year in hopes of adding more local flavor to its restaurant offerings. To that end, Pappas Seafood’s stadium menu will feature four distinctly Maryland dishes: a crab cake ($16), a shrimp salad roll ($11), crab dip with pretzel nuggets or fries ($10) and house-breaded popcorn shrimp ($7). Zimmerer said the lineup could change in future seasons.

This marks the fifth location for the company, whose flagship restaurant is in Parkville.

