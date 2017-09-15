Grubhub folds OrderUp into online, mobile platforms

The 27 OrderUp markets acquired by Grubhub this summer have officially been folded into the competing food delivery service’s platform.

Those markets were acquired by Grubhub in a deal with Groupon, OrderUp’s parent company, that will also enable Groupon to integrate Grubhub’s food delivery services with its web-based deals. OrderUp is based in Baltimore.

Grubhub acquired 27 OrderUp markets under the deal, and guests to OrderUp’s website are now redirected to Grubhub’s site for those markets.

About 70 OrderUp employees were laid off at the Baltimore headquarters as a result of the acquisition, which closed Thursday.

The company will retain a presence in 11 markets, including Columbus, Ohio; Eugene, Ore.; northern Colorado and San Diego. The food delivery service will continue to use the OrderUp brand in some of those areas, while others operate under separate names.

Grubhub offers food delivery for about 55,000 restaurants in 1,100 cities. The deal gave Groupon access to those markets; it previously offered food delivery in about 40 markets where OrderUp had a presence.

