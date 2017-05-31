Baltimore-area doughnut shops offering deals for National Doughnut Day

Friday is National Doughnut Day, a holiday introduced by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Some Baltimore-area shops are celebrating with one-day doughnut deals.
Center Cut Doughnuts in Hampden is offering guests a free prosecco-glazed doughnut hole Friday, followed by a baseball-themed party on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., when it will introduce six new flavors, including “Cracker Jack,” “Foul Ball” and “Strawberry Lemonade.”
At the Fractured Prune locations in Crofton and Owings Mills, guests will receive a complimentary O.C. Sand doughnut (honey-glazed with cinnamon sugar). At Fractured Prune’s Parkville location, customers can get a different flavor for free if they say, “Happy National Doughnut Day.”
Duck Donuts (located in White Marsh, Rockville and Gaithersburg) is giving away a glazed doughnut to customers who make another purchase.
Paradise Donuts of Linthicum is offering a free glazed doughnut with any coffee purchase.
While Diablo Doughnuts is not offering deals from its Fells Point storefront, it will bring a pop-up food truck to the Harbor Market at McKeldin Square in the Inner Harbor. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Across the country, Krispy Kreme is offering guests a free doughnut of their choice Friday. And Dunkin’ Donuts will give customers a free doughnut if they also purchase a beverage.
