Baltimore-area doughnut shops offering deals for National Doughnut Day

Friday is National Doughnut Day, a holiday introduced by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Some Baltimore-area shops are celebrating with one-day doughnut deals.

Center Cut Doughnuts in Hampden is offering guests a free prosecco-glazed doughnut hole Friday, followed by a baseball-themed party on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., when it will introduce six new flavors, including “Cracker Jack,” “Foul Ball” and “Strawberry Lemonade.”

At the Fractured Prune locations in Crofton and Owings Mills, guests will receive a complimentary O.C. Sand doughnut (honey-glazed with cinnamon sugar). At Fractured Prune’s Parkville location, customers can get a different flavor for free if they say, “Happy National Doughnut Day.”

Duck Donuts (located in White Marsh, Rockville and Gaithersburg) is giving away a glazed doughnut to customers who make another purchase.

Caption Attending a fitness class at the Canton Merritt Athletic Club. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) Attending a fitness class at the Canton Merritt Athletic Club. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) Caption Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross. (May 30, 2017) Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross. (May 30, 2017)

Paradise Donuts of Linthicum is offering a free glazed doughnut with any coffee purchase.

While Diablo Doughnuts is not offering deals from its Fells Point storefront, it will bring a pop-up food truck to the Harbor Market at McKeldin Square in the Inner Harbor. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Across the country, Krispy Kreme is offering guests a free doughnut of their choice Friday. And Dunkin’ Donuts will give customers a free doughnut if they also purchase a beverage.

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants