Howard County-based app offering personalized discounts expands to Baltimore, Towson

MyCustomCoupon, a mobile app with roots in Howard County that tailors discounts to customers based on their needs, is expanding to Baltimore and Towson.

Created by Ellicott City residents Ashish and Beena Bakshi, MyCustomCoupon allows users to request deals on specific items or services — such as six cheese pizzas or a pedicure — and nearby businesses that offer the item can provide personalized discounts directly to users. The app launched two years ago and is now being offered by about 350 merchants in Howard County, Baltimore and Towson.

“You will get a deal based on your exact request,” Ashish Bakshi said.

A large portion of vendors using MyCustomCoupon are restaurants and bars, and a number of grocery and liquor stores are on board, too. In addition to bars and restaurants, the app offers deals from salons, gyms, car mechanics, boutiques and spas.

Baltimore participants include Abby Burger Bistro, Points South Latin Kitchen, Corner Charcuterie, Van Gough Cafe and Maxie’s Pizza & Bar. And Cafe Troia, Coffee Talk Cafe, Island Quizine and 7 West Bistro are among the Towson restaurants using the app.

“They’re ready to … give deals on slow business days to bring them in,” Bakshi said.

Business owners can make their coupons private for individual users or shareable with friends and family.

“It’s that one-to-one connection that that app is able to bring,” Bakshi said. “Every other app, you get hit with deals, promotions when you’re not looking for them.”

In addition to catering to customers’ requests, vendors using the app can also create “flash deals” available to all users for a set time period.

The app is available for both iOS and Android systems, and it’s free to use for customers and merchants alike.

