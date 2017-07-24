Muslim Food Fest returns to Baltimore

The Muslim Food Fest will return to Baltimore for a fifth year Aug. 12.

The family-friendly festival features foods from halal vendors in the area. New this year is a bazaar of more than 30 purveyors selling clothing, toys, accessories and services.

The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. at the Islamic Society of Baltimore (6631 Johnnycake Road).

In addition to plenty of halal food, the festival will incorporate live music, games and competitions.

Tickets, available through Eventbrite, are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. All proceeds benefit the Al-Rahmah School Educational Trust.

