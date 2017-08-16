Mount Vernon Marketplace covers mural of neighborhood scenes, including Taney statue

The Mount Vernon Marketplace has covered an interior mural depicting neighborhood landmarks, including the recently removed Roger B. Taney statue, following the monument’s removal last night.

Taney’s likeness, previously located at Mount Vernon Place, was one of four Confederate statues removed overnight Tuesday. Others included the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Bolton Hill, a statue of Confederate generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee in Wyman Park and a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland in Tuscany-Canterbury.

Dominic Wiker, development director with the Time Group, which owns the building at 520 Park Ave. that houses the market, said he felt it was best to cover the mural that included Taney, the chief justice of the Supreme Court who authored the Dred Scott decision.

“Given the events of last week and certainly last night, we felt like it was appropriate,” he said. “We covered it up for the time being.”

The Baltimore City Council unanimously passed a resolution this week calling for the monuments’ removal following Saturday’s deadly attack by a white supremacist at a rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Wiker said he is working with artist Paul Mericle to determine permanent changes for the space.

“We know changes are going to be made, and we’re just thinking about what’s the best approach for that,” Wiker said. “Given his role, I wanted him to be involved.”

