New restaurant Modern Market opening in Columbia

A Colorado-based eatery is opening its third location in Maryland and first in the Baltimore area.

Modern Market is slated to open in Columbia on Monday. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with offerings including breakfast burritos, salads, soups, sandwiches, pizzas, grain bowls and coffee. Entrees will be priced around $10.

To celebrate its launch, the eatery at 6181 Old Dobbin Lane will offer free food for a year to two guests, chosen from customers who follow Modern Market on Instagram, like this photo and tag their friends. Customers can also sign up on Eventbrite to receive free breakfasts, lunches and dinners through March 31.

Modern Market was founded in Boulder, Colo., in 2009. The restaurant also has locations in Rockville and Bethesda.

The Columbia restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

