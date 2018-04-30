Modern Cook Shop to close this weekend

Modern Cook Shop will serve its last meals this weekend.

The Fells Point restaurant and market will close for good after service Saturday, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“Over the past few months we've worked hard to roll out pop-up dinner concepts and new seasonal menu offerings each week, and we've seen some traction in patronage. Unfortunately, the clock has run out though, “ the post read. “The costs of operating such an ambitious concept from morning to midnight, along with declining visitation to Baltimore and Fells Point has left costs far outweighing revenues and created an inability to deliver on our vision any longer.”

Owners Andy Gruver and Jason Sanchez, who also owned Fork & Wrench in Canton, opened Modern Cook Shop in 2016 on the ground floor of the Union Wharf apartment complex. The restaurant offers traditional dining in addition to bars for coffee and charcuterie, as well as food staples for purchase. Fork & Wrench was put up for sale early this year.

“Sadly, we are not alone in restaurant closings lately,” the post continued. “We love Baltimore and Fells Point and passionately hope for safety and vibrancy to prevail.”

The owners could not immediately be reached for comment.

