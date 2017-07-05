Mare Nostrum the latest city restaurant to close

Mare Nostrum, the Turkish restaurant in Fells Point, has closed its doors for good amid a string of restaurant closures in Baltimore throughout the late spring and early summer.

The restaurant, named with a Latin phrase meaning “our sea,” first opened in late 2014 at 716 S. Broadway serving Turkish specialties and other Mediterranean cuisine.

Mare Nostrum frequently hosted flamenco shows and live music.

It’s the latest restaurant to shutter in Baltimore this summer. Mare Nostrum’s closure follows other local restaurants that recently served their last meal, including Langermann’s in Canton, Le Garage in Hampden and Colette in Station North.

