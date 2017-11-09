Baltimore Diner Baltimore restaurant news as well as Maryland eats, drinks and cooking
Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar to replace Xitomate at Turf Valley

Sarah Meehan
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

A Howard County restaurateur will open a new bar and restaurant at Turf Valley Towne Square in Ellicott City, replacing a shuttered Mexican restaurant at the retail complex.

Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar will replace Xitomate, which closed in October after nearly four years in business in Ellicott City.

Ali Sadeghi, Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar’s owner, was mum on details but said in an email he hopes to open the new restaurant in early April. Sadeghi also owns Grille 620, another restaurant at Turf Valley Towne Square, and River Hill Grill in Clarksville.

Xitomate has another location in Columbia that remains open at 5850 Waterloo Road.

