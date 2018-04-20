Looney's Pub coming to Perry Hall

Looney’s Pub will soon add another bar and restaurant in Perry Hall.
The Irish Pub, which is taking over the former Harp Restaurant, Sports Bar & Catering location, is expected to open in late summer, co-owner Bill Larney announced in a Facebook post Friday.
Looney’s will take over the Harp space at 8706 Belair Road, and Larney said in an email his team is finalizing the contract on the space Friday. The restaurant will be renovated, including the addition of a large outdoor patio, and he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-September at the latest, he said.
The new location will feature 100 televisions, live music, the same menu “with some upgrades,” and a raw bar as well as a ”nice surprise,” Larney wrote in the post.
Looney’s also has locations in Canton, College Park, Bel Air and Maple Lawn.
“We are very excited because it’s right [in our] backyard in between Canton and Bel Air,” Larney said in an email, adding he hopes to draw existing customers as well as new ones. “It’s a strong community feeling of Perry Hall and the surrounding areas and that’s what we’re all about.”
