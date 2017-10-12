Pierpoint Chef Nancy Longo will return to Taste of the NFL

It might be too soon to tell whether the Ravens will be Super Bowl LII contenders, but Baltimore will again have a chef representing the team at the annual Taste of the NFL.

Nancy Longo, chef and owner of Pierpoint Restaurant in Fells Point, will return to the Taste of the NFL’s 27th annual Party with a Purpose, held in Minneapolis on Feb. 3, the eve of the Super Bowl.

The Taste of the NFL raises money for food banks in NFL cities. At least 32 chefs — one for each NFL team — are participating in the 2018 event, and Longo has represented Baltimore more than 20 times.

Together the chefs provide food and wine pairings for guests, and an NFL player is seated at each food station. The event also includes live music and a silent auction.

Tickets are $700 apiece.

CAPTION Kristen Hileman, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Baltimore Museum of Art, talks about a new installation designed to look like spider webs from artist Tomas Saraceno. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Kristen Hileman, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Baltimore Museum of Art, talks about a new installation designed to look like spider webs from artist Tomas Saraceno. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION The "CarnEVIL," a Halloween creep-fest, starts Friday, Oct. 13, at the Chrysalis amphitheater at Merriweather Park. The net proceeds go to a nonprofit which trains and equips first responders. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The "CarnEVIL," a Halloween creep-fest, starts Friday, Oct. 13, at the Chrysalis amphitheater at Merriweather Park. The net proceeds go to a nonprofit which trains and equips first responders. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants