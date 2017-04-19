Lenny's Delicatessen to close on 'Corned Beef Row'

Lenny’s Delicatessen will close its doors on Lombard Street this weekend after more than 25 years in business.

The deli’s last day at 1150 E. Lombard St. is Saturday, after which it will turn its lease over to the nearby Helping Up Mission.

The organization, which serves more than 500 men experiencing homelessness and addiction, is undergoing a $2.6 million renovation at its 1029 E. Baltimore St. location, and will use the Lenny’s building for kitchen space during construction.

“I thought about it and I thought that it’s a good reason to leave, and we had been considering it anyway,” Lenny’s owner Alan Smith said. “Business has dwindled over the years.”

A stretch of East Lombard Street known as "Corned Beef Row" was a bustling center of Jewish life in the early 20th century. Over the years, the number of delicatessens has declined, with only a few holdouts still in business.

The deli opened in 1991 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row,” where Attman’s Deli and Weiss Deli are also located.

Lenny’s also has locations in Owings Mills and at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, where it will focus its growth. The flagship Owings Mills location opened in 1985.

Catering operations from the Lombard Street deli will move to the Owings Mills shop.

