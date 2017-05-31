Langermann's has closed in Canton

Langermann’s in Canton has closed its doors after filing for bankruptcy twice in the last two years.
The restaurant, located in the Can Company building at 2400 Boston St., opened in 2009 serving lowcountry cuisine. Its last day in business was Sunday.
Langermann’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015 and again in 2016 in an effort to restructure its debt. In 2015 the restaurant owed $1.05 million. The owners said their business took a hit that year as a result of the riots following Freddie Gray’s death.
An offshoot of the restaurant in Federal Hill, Langermann’s on Light, closed in 2014 after three years in business.
Mark Lasker and David McGill, partners in the restaurant, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
