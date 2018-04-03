Sandlot's new neighbor in Harbor Point will be an urban farm

Karm Farm is laying roots next to Sandlot, the popular waterfront bar and eatery in Harbor Point.

The Monkton-based farm will begin building hoop houses and a hydroponic greenhouse at Harbor Point this spring to grow vegetables for local restaurants and nearby residents.

Karma Farm will construct two hoop houses for year-round crop production on the northwest side of Sandlot, which reopens in May. A hydroponic greenhouse — a climate-controlled shipping container capable of producing 50,000 heads of lettuce annually — will occupy Sandlot’s southeast end.

The new urban farm will grow vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers and squash in the summer, plus leafy greens and root vegetables in the winter.

Karma Farm’s original location in Baltimore County provides produce to a number of local restaurants. The new farm will feed produce to Sandlot and other restaurants, and Karma Farm also plans to open a retail stand at Harbor Point by mid-summer.

Like Sandlot, the urban farm is a temporary installment at Harbor Point and will be part of the waterfront neighborhood for up to five years, according to a spokesman for Beatty Development Group, Harbor Point’s developer.

