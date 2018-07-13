New restaurant Jose Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina coming to Owings Mills Square

Virginia-based chain Jose Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina plans to open its first Maryland location in Owings Mills Square by early fall.

The restaurant will take over the 6,700-square-foot building formerly occupied by Famous Dave’s. Founded in 1994, the company currently has locations in Newport News, Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

The shopping center was the ideal location for the restaurant because of the area’s limited competition in the Mexican food category, the owners said in a press release.

The owners say the sit-down restaurant has a casual feel and is catered toward families. Menu items include guacamoles, enchiladas, quesadillas and tacos filled with a variety of meats.

The restaurant will also offer happy hour 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and feature margaritas, sangrias and specialty beers.

Owings Mills Square is owned by local developer David S. Brown Enterprises.

