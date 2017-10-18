Jason Hisley leaves La Cakerie to launch a new bakery

La Cakerie owner Jason Hisley, known for winning Food Network baking competitions, is parting ways with the brand to launch a new boutique bakery.

Cake by Jason Hisley is expected to open in early 2018 in Timonium. Hisley said he hopes Cake becomes a high-end cake shop that will also host classes; provide catering; and sell coffee, cupcakes and other baked goods for customers.

“It’s still going to have a strong emphasis on coffee and being able to walk in and hang out all day,” Hisley said.

Hisley was an owner of La Cakerie, which has locations in Mount Vernon, Towson and Bel Air, for six years. He announced his departure and the new shop in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“My vision for La Cakerie was to introduce a small, cozy, comfortable shop where our community could enter in one mood, and leave happier than when they entered. A shop that put building relationships on the same tier as using the highest quality ingredients in every element that we shared,” he wrote. “As the brand became more recognized by a national audience, it became less recognizable as the vision I had of a small Baltimore shop when our journey began.”

Hisley has competed on several Food Network shows, including "Halloween Baking Championship,” and he beat out competitors during his appearances on “Cake Wars” and “Cupcake Wars.” As his La Cakerie brand has grown, he’s missed hands-on baking, he said in a phone interview.

“What I think I’ve missed out on is being hands-on, designing cakes for clients… and doing the process through and through with my hands on it,” he said. “I really wanted to get back into that process.”

Kelly Sokolis, the wedding and event coordinator at La Cakerie, will partner with Hisley in the new venture.

“A huge market that we want to grow is the wedding market,” Hisley said. “The custom side is where we’re going to push.”

Hisley declined to disclose the exact location of Cake because its lease is still being negotiated, he said, but he expects the new location to occupy between 3,000 square feet and 4,000 square feet in the Timonium area.

