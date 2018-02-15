Baltimore chef Cindy Wolf once again a James Beard Award semifinalist

Chef Cindy Wolf of Baltimore’s Charleston restaurant has once again been named a semifinalists for the James Beard Awards.
She and Tony Conte of Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana in Darnestown, Montgomery County, were the two Marylanders among 20 semifinalists for the awards’ Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category. That also encompasses chefs from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
Wolf has been named a semifinalist in the category 11 times, and she’s made it to the finalist round six times. Conte, previously of the Oval Room in D.C., has also been named a semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic several times.
The finalists will be announced March 14, and the winners will be unveiled May 7 at the James Beard Awards Gala.
