Baltimore chef Cindy Wolf gets passed over again for James Beard Award

Baltimore chef Cindy Wolf again missed out on a James Beard Award, a prestigious honor in the culinary world. She was bested by Jeremiah Langhorne of The Dabney, a Chesapeake-inspired restaurant in Washington.

It was the seventh time Wolf, whose Foreman Wolf restaurant group owns such restaurants as Charleston, Bar Vasquez and Petit Louis Bistro, has been a finalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. She’s been a semifinalist 11 times.

Wolf could not be immediately reached for comment.

The James Beard Foundation held its annual gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, where the organization unveiled the winners Monday night. The organization hands out awards for outstanding service, wine, pastry chefs and restaurants among other categories.

The event was emceed by Carla Hall, a Washington-based chef and co-host of ABC’s “The Chew.” This year’s theme was “Rise,” inviting chefs and viewers on Twitter to share what motivates them.

Wolf was one of five chefs nominated for the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category. Other nominees included Washington chefs Amy Brandwein, Tom Cunanan and Langhorne, and Philadelphia’s Rich Landau.

Another Washington chef, José Andrés, was on hand to receive the organization’s Humanitarian of the Year award for his work in Puerto Rico and Haiti.

Baltimore has taken home just one James Beard Award: Spike Gjerde, the chef of such restaurants as Woodberry Kitchen and Parts & Labor, won Best Chef: Mid Atlantic in 2015.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this story.

