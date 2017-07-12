Jack's Bistro is closing so the owner can open Blair's on Hudson

Jack’s Bistro’s chef and owner is preparing for a new chapter as he closes his cornerstone Canton restaurant to open another.

After 10 years, Ted Stelzenmuller said he plans to close Jack’s Bistro to open Blair’s on Hudson, a new restaurant at 2822 Hudson St.

He doesn’t have dates confirmed yet, but said the transition will take place in the months ahead.

“It’s going to be within the next few months, and I just wanted to give people a heads-up,” he said.

Although Jack’s Bistro will serve its last meals soon, Stelzenmuller plans to keep some of the restaurant’s best-known dishes on the menu at Blair’s on Hudson, which is named for his mother’s family. Keep an eye out for plates such as the mac and cheese with chocolate and the Guinness filet mignon at the new restaurant.

Otherwise, the menu at Blair’s on Hudson will carry more “everyday food,” such as noodle dishes and burgers.

“That’s what I love, that’s what I’m good at,” Stelzenmuller said.

Stelzenmuller bought the building on Hudson Street in November 2015. Originally, he planned to relocate Jack’s Bistro to the new space, but opted for a more casual concept instead.

“I’ve had two restaurants in the past and it does not work for me,” he said. “I don’t need to line my pockets, I just need to be happy and part of that happiness is just cooking.”

While closing Jack’s Bistro marks the end of an era, Stelzenmuller said the restaurant is going out on a high note. He said it was satisfying when City Paper referred to the restaurant as an “institution” in a 2015 review.

“That’s kind of all I really ever wanted Jack’s to be,” he said. “You’ve gotta grow.”

At Blair’s on Hudson, Stelzenmuller plans to serve lunch and dinner daily, plus Sunday brunch. The space, which is similar in size to Jack’s and will seat about 68 guests, is currently under construction, awaiting final electrical and cosmetic touches.

And when the new restaurant opens, the full staff is coming with Stelzenmuller, he said.

“We’re just going to take some stuff with us, walk across Canton, put it in there and open the doors,” Stelzenmuller said.

