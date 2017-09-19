Danny Glover will make gumbo for Ida B.'s Table's grand opening

Actor Danny Glover will bring his family’s gumbo recipe to the grand opening of Baltimore’s newest soul food restaurant.

Ida B.’s Table will celebrate its grand opening Saturday with a sold-out event that includes a special appearance by Glover, who will join chef David Thomas in the kitchen to make Glover’s grandmother’s gumbo.

The restaurant is named after African-American journalist Ida B. Wells, and her great-granddaughter, Michelle Duster, will also attend the event to speak about Wells’ legacy. Duster will speak for about an hour before the three-course meal, joined by two more of Wells’ great-grandchildren, David and Dan Duster.

Ama Chandra and Lafayette Gilchrist will provide music for the evening.

The talk begins at 7 p.m., with dinner to follow at 8 p.m. at the restaurant in the Real News Network building (235 Holliday St.).

Glover sits on the Real News Network’s board of directors and hit it off with Thomas as Ida B.’s Table was being developed, a spokeswoman for the restaurant said.

Although tickets sold out last week, hopeful guests can sign up for the wait list on the Eventbrite ticket page.

The restaurant will host another event, The Cooking Gene with Michael Twitty, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 26 to wrap up its grand opening weekend. Twitty, a chef and culinary historian, will be in attendance, and the event will include a three-course meal inspired by his book, “The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South,” as well as signed copies for attendees.

Tickets for that event ($75) are also available through Eventbrite.

