Hello Kitty Cafe food truck stopping in White Marsh next weekend

The Hello Kitty Cafe food truck will make an appearance in White Marsh this weekend.

The pink van will stop at the Avenue in White Marsh at 8125 Honeygo Blvd. on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The truck will be parked between the AMC Theaters and Barnes & Noble offering sweets and Hello Kitty swag to fans of the cat cartoon.

The Hello Kitty Cafe first rolled onto streets in 2014 for Hello Kitty Con. Now with a rabid social media following — more than 91,000 on Facebook, and 120,000 on Instagram — the cafe is touring the Mid-Atlantic.

Treats on the menu when the truck makes its Baltimore-area debut will include cookies, rainbow macaron box sets and four-pack mini cakes.

The cafe will also sell Hello Kitty Cafe mugs, T-shirts, iconic bow headbands and bow-shaped water bottles.

The van stopped in Bethesda on April 1, where hundreds of fans waited in line for hours to take home treats from the truck. It will set up in Arlington, Va., April 8 before heading north to White Marsh the following weekend.

