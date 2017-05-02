New farmers' market launches in Greenmount West

Open Works and Two Moons Food Group are teaming up to host a new farmers’ market in Greenmount West beginning next month.
The Greenmount West Community Market, also known as the “Grow Market,” will launch June 4. The Sunday market will run every week through Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Open Works parking lot (1400 Greenmount Ave.).
The market will offer fresh produce, dairy, breads, coffee and prepared foods, as well as items from Open Works makers, local artists and other vendors. It will also host fitness and cooking demonstrations and family activities throughout the summer.
Open Works is a co-working space that provides tools and studios for artists and makers, and Two Moons Food Group is a food enterprise that aims to create partnerships within the local food system.
The organizers surveyed local residents about the products and programming they wanted most as they laid plans for the market.
“Through Grow Market, we will create a people-centered, bustling local marketplace that connects farmers, producers, makers, artists and residents to one another for the mutual benefit of supporting small businesses and promoting community wellness and enhanced quality of life,” Two Moons co-founder Myeasha Taylor said in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with our neighbors across Central Baltimore to bring the goods and services we all need and want.”
