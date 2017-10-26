Giada de Laurentiis to open restaurant at Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino

The Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is adding another celebrity chef to its culinary lineup, as Food Network personality Giada de Laurentiis prepares to open a restaurant there, the casino confirmed Thursday.

Set to open next year, de Laurentiis’ restaurant will replace Johnny Sanchez, the taqueria owned by chefs John Besh and Aaron Sanchez within the casino, according to a spokesman for the Horseshoe. Johnny Sanchez closed in September, before allegations of sexual harassment within Besh’s restaurant group came in New Orleans to light. Besh resigned restaurant group Monday.

De Laurentiis first mentioned opening a Baltimore restaurant during a Facebook Live segment with the Food Network in July. As she was taking questions from viewers while making lemon ricotta cookies, a viewer asked if de Laurentiis, who has one restaurant in Las Vegas, would consider opening a restaurant in any other cities.

“Yes, I’m going to open up a restaurant in Baltimore,” she said. “Yes — don’t ask me why, I have to think of the reason, but I am going to open a restaurant in Baltimore in 2018.”

De Laurentiis’ Las Vegas restaurant, called Giada, is located within The Cromwell hotel, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp., the Horseshoe’s parent company. The name of her Baltimore restaurant and other details have not yet been released.

The addition of de Laurentiis’ restaurant to the Horseshoe comes as fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay plans to open a steak house at the South Baltimore casino by the end of the year. They will join Guy Fieri, who has two eateries in the venue.

This story will be updated.

