Giada de Laurentiis restaurant at Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino to open in May

Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis’ restaurant at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino will make its debut next month.

GDL Italian by Giada will be open to the public May 22, following a private grand opening party May 16.

GDL Italian by Giada is de Laurentiis’ first establishment outside Las Vegas, and it will feature a blend of Italian and Californian flavors, relying on some local purveyors such as Roseda Farm, JJ McDonnell & Co. and Stone Mill Bakery. Charcuterie, seafood, pasta and pizza will play prominently on the menu alongside some favorites from GDL by Giada in Las Vegas.

GDL Italian by Giada will replace JB’s Eatery — where Johnny Sanchez was previously located — in the South Baltimore Casino.

The restaurant is currently accepting reservations via OpenTable.

