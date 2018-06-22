Baltimore Diner Baltimore restaurant news as well as Maryland eats, drinks and cooking
Fractured Prune in Owings Mills closes

Anna Muckerman
The Owings Mills location of Fractured Prune, the Ocean City doughnut shop with franchises nationwide, has closed, a spokesman for the developer confirmed Thursday.

A court notice posted on the door cited “failure to pay rent” for the month of June.

The shop, located in the mixed-use development Metro Centre at Owings Mills, has been vacant for about two weeks. The franchise owners Shawn and Meghann Salafia did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The Owings Mills franchise opened in 2015 as one of the establishing businesses in the development. The doughnut spot known for made-to-order, hand-dipped treats has several Maryland locations, including in Parkville, Crofton and Ocean City.

