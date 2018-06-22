Fractured Prune in Owings Mills closes

The Owings Mills location of Fractured Prune, the Ocean City doughnut shop with franchises nationwide, has closed, a spokesman for the developer confirmed Thursday.
A court notice posted on the door cited “failure to pay rent” for the month of June.
The shop, located in the mixed-use development Metro Centre at Owings Mills, has been vacant for about two weeks. The franchise owners Shawn and Meghann Salafia did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
The Owings Mills franchise opened in 2015 as one of the establishing businesses in the development. The doughnut spot known for made-to-order, hand-dipped treats has several Maryland locations, including in Parkville, Crofton and Ocean City.