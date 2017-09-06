Inaugural Baltimore Food Truck Week coming in November

A local food truck and restaurant consultant is working to give food trucks a boost during the colder months through a restaurant week-style promotion.

Willy Dely is launching the inaugural Baltimore Food Truck Week in the city and surrounding counties Nov. 6-12.

“There’s a restaurant week happening twice a year now in every county. Why not a food truck week?” said Dely, owner of Au Jus Solutions, a consulting firm for food and hospitality businesses.

Dely is still working to recruit food trucks and fine-tuning the details of the weeklong promotion. It has not yet been determined whether participating trucks will offer special menus or standard deals during the week.

Dely has reached out to nearly 100 food truck operators in Baltimore and the nearby counties, and he is hoping those who participate create events to coincide with the promotion.

Dely previously ran food trucks for Kooper’s Tavern and Slainte Irish Pub & Restaurant, where he catered events ranging from bar mitzvahs to wedding after-parties.

“People don’t realize that trucks are very versatile and they want to do those types of things,” he said.

As the weather cools, business generally drops for food trucks, and Dely said he has heard from food truck owners who are worried about sustaining business through the winter. He’s hoping the promotional week spreads awareness to customers and shows food trucks are willing and able to cater events that go beyond lunchtime pit stops.

“If you’re creative you can find a way through that,” said Dely, who is also a special adviser to the Maryland Mobile Food Vending Association board. “There’s a way to make it work for sure because those guys are extremely creative.”

Dely is also looking for property managers and businesses willing to host food trucks for the week.

“It’s really more like an awareness event for food trucks,” he said.

Those interested in getting involved can email Dely at info@baltimorefoodtruckweek.com for more information.

