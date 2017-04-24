FlowerMart to return with more food and drink options, live music and longer hours

The organizers of this year’s Flower Mart are expanding the annual festival’s food and drink offerings, adding live music and extending its hours.

The market will return to Mount Vernon Square at the Baltimore’s Washington Monument on May 5-6. Now in its 106th year, the floral festival is expanding its menu to cater to younger crowds, with new offerings such as a raw bar, local craft beer and a “food hall”-style tent.

The theme of this year’s event is “Not your mother’s FlowerMart.” (But don’t worry — the festival’s signature lemon sticks aren’t going anywhere.)

Shots of Baltimoreans enjoying lemon sticks at FlowerMart have been a favorite subject of Baltimore Sun photographers through the years. Browse nostalgic images from The Sun's archive. --Compiled by Richard Gorelick and Paul McCardell

John Valentini, vice president of FlowerMart’s board, said by adding new culinary offerings, organizers are aiming to reach a range of palates that span generations of festival attendees.

“You’ll have a grandmother a mother and grandchildren. The grandchildren are vegetarians, and the older adults are used to fair foods,” Valentini said. “You’ve got to change with the time, and when you have the demand asking for certain things, we want to supply.”

Blossoms Food Hall, a new food hall-style tent at the event, will house local and regional purveyors including include Parkville-based Conrad’s Crabs & Seafood Market; Funtastic Foods of Whiteford; Baltimore’s Greek on the Street food truck; Clinton-based Asian Taste; Fat Pete’s Barbecue from the Washington area; Richmond, Va.-based Strawberry Street Cafe; and Pennsylvania-based Gosia’s Pierogies.

A Boordy Vineyards wine bar will also be located in the food hall.

Food vendors with individual stands at FlowerMart will include Pennsylvania-based Main Street Sales, serving Amish baked goods; Pikesville-based Deddle’s Donuts; Pennsylvania-based Papa’s Kettle Korn; Parfections, a Cockeysville chocolatier; and Pennsylvania’s Original Strudel Factory, among others.

The Dog Chef, a Baltimore dog treat maker, will also be on hand catering to four-legged festivalgoers.

FlowerMart will host a beer garden featuring drinks from Union Craft Brewing Co., RavenBeer and London Court Beverage, a Pasadena-based company serving Caribbean-style cocktails and frozen drinks.

In addition to new food and drink options, Flower Mart will also host two stages with live music from groups including Sir Rod (a Rod Stewart tribute band), Irish band the ShamRogues and blues performers the Fred Tepper Band.

The festival will have expanded hours this year, running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

