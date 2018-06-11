Father's Day dining specials on the menu in the Baltimore area

You rolled out the red carpet for Mom, now it’s time to show Dad just as much love. On June 17, these local restaurants will serve up specials for every type of dad – from those who love steak and roast lamb to those who want free beer and scratch-offs.

Alexander’s Tavern in Fells Point will serve their regular menu with a free beer and a scratch-off for all dads. (710 S. Broadway St., 410-522-0000, alexanderstavern.com)

Bond Street Social in Fells Point offers Dad two boozy specials in addition to the regular brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Try bottomless mimosas ($15) or get creative with the bottomless build-your-own bloody Marys featuring toppings like pepperoni, bacon, pickled veggies and Spaghetti-O’s. (901 S. Bond St., 443-449-6234, bondstreetsocial.com)

Cinghiale in Harbor East will open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for brunch and dinner from the a la carte menu. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., diners can also partake in an antipasti brunch. Dads will receive a 50 percent discount on Barolo wines. (822 Lancaster St., 410-547-8282, cgeno.com)

Cosima in Hampden will serve specials including wood-fired herb ribs with blueberry arga dolce, roasted lamb rack encrusted with mustard and Sicilian breadcrumbs with sundried tomato and three cheese gnocchi. For dessert, Dad can practice his Italian by ordering the semifreddo di cioccolato with malvasia berries or zeppole di San Giuseppe. (3000 Falls Road, 443-708-7352, cosimamill1.com)

Cypriana in Hampden will bring back its annual roast with grilled beef ribs, pork belly and whole baby lamb in addition to the regular menu. (105 W. 39th St., 410-837-7482, cypriana.com)

Donna’s Cafe in Cross Keys will offer a brunch buffet including prime rib, grilled duck, short ribs, shrimp, seafood, eggs, omelettes, pancakes and waffles for $45 per person. Kids ages 11 and younger are half-price. Dinner selection includes a three-course prix fixe menu or the regular options. (5100 Falls Road, 410-532-7611, donnas.com)

Elkridge Furnace Inn in Elkridge will serve its regular brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The historic property will also add two options to its steak menu: a 28-ounce porterhouse and an 18-ounce cowboy rib-eye. Dinner specials include fried oysters, venison sausage and smoked duck. (5745 Furnace Ave., 410-379-9336, elkridgefurnaceinn.com)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar downtown will offer a three-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a choice of entree: eggs Benedict, cinnamon apple brioche french toast, steak and eggs scramble or porcini-crusted filet mignon ($47). Lunch and dinner feature a three-course menu with a 35-ounce prime tomahawk chop ($90). A bourbon tasting special will also be offered ($20). (720 Aliceanna St., 410-332-1666, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/md/baltimore)

Johnny’s in Roland Park will serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Choose from the a la carte menu or treat dad to the special: petit filet and petit crab cake with hollandaise and asparagus ($29). (4800 Roland Ave, 410-773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com)

Lupa in Columbia will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dads can choose from the a la carte menu or specials like fettuccine with pulled braised pork shoulder with marjoram tomato sauce and grilled 10-ounce T-bone steak and roasted peppers and potatoes with fennel seed herb oil. (10215 Wincopin Circle, 410-964-9999, lupacolumbia.com)

Morton’s the Steakhouse downtown will offer a three-course prix fixe menu. Choose between the Morton’s salad, Caesar salad and slice beefsteak tomato salad before picking an entree option: center cut 8-ounce filet mignon, double cut prime pork chop or braised short ribs. Finish the meal with a slice of key lime pie, an individual soufflé or a double chocolate mousse. Upgrade options available. (300 S. Charles St., 410-547-8255, mortons.com/baltimore)

Parts and Labor in Remington offers dads a chance to see how the sausage gets made at a demonstration in the butcher shop. Participants can also take home a pound to enjoy some links later. The demonstration costs $65 per person and tickets will be sold in advance online. (2600 N. Howard St., 443-873-8887, partsandlaborbutchery.com)

Petit Louis Bistro in Roland Park will offer its regular menu during brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, dads can order the specials: a softshell crab sandwich ($19) or a ribeye steak ($34). (4800 Roland Ave., 410-366-9393, petitlouis.com)

Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Inner Harbor will serve a special menu including 14-ounce bone-in filet, 12-ounce hand-carved prime rib with a creamy horseradish sauce and au jus and a 26-ounce dry-aged long bone ribeye. (1 E. Pratt St., 410-962-5503, sullivanssteakhouse.com/baltimore)

Rusty Scupper in the Inner Harbor will offer three brunch seatings with the first at 9:30 a.m. ($54.95 for adults, $27.95 for kids; reservations required). Dinner specials include a variety of a la carte seafood and steak options. (402 Key Highway, 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com)

Tagliata in Harbor East will offer a dinner special for the carnivorous dad. Served with a salsa verde, the grigliata mista di carne (grilled meat platter) will include lamb chop, pork sausage, pork belly, venison and spiedini (kebab) with dry-aged beef. The regular menu will also be available. (1012 Fleet St., 410-244-5830, tagliatarestaurant.com)