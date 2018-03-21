Dunkin' Donuts in Reisterstown offering chance at free coffee for a year

A Dunkin’ Donuts in Reisterstown will host a grand reopening Saturday, and is giving patrons plenty of chances to win free coffee.

The celebration will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the 11808 Reisterstown Road store, which will offer the first 50 guests free coffee for a year — one coffee per week for 52 weeks.

The cafe is also giving away 150 cards to guests for a one-time free coffee, as well as serving medium hot and iced coffees for 99 cents throughout the celebration.

During the grand opening party, Dunkin’ Donuts will also offer a prize wheel and face painting.

The restaurant includes a large dine-in area, free Wi-Fi and a drive-through, and it will be open 24 hours daily.

