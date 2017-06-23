Duck Donuts is opening in White Marsh

Killing of 6 children being re-tried 25 years later
Sarah Meehan
Sarah Meehan
The Baltimore Sun

Topped with sprinkles, covered in bacon or dipped in powdered sugar, Duck Donuts is bringing its made-to-order doughnuts to Baltimore County.

The North Carolina-based doughnut shop is opening at 5272 Campbell Blvd. in the Nottingham Square shopping center in White Marsh. It opens to the public Saturday.

Duck Donuts allows customers to dress their own doughnuts with coatings of their choice such as powdered sugar, chocolate icing and lemon icing; toppings including sprinkles, shredded coconut and bacon pieces; and drizzles such as raspberry, salted caramel or hot fudge.

The shop also offers breakfast sandwiches, warm doughnut sundaes and coffee.

The chain was born in the Outer Banks, N.C., and now has locations stretching from Houston to New Jersey, including shops in Rockville and Gaithersburg.

The White Marsh shop will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

