DiPasquale's Italian Market to open Federal Hill location in early May

DiPasquale’s Italian Market in Highlandtown is preparing to open a second, smaller market and eatery near Federal Hill.

The new store is opening in the HarborView community at 500 Harborview Drive. Owner Joe DiPasquale said he’s targeting a May 10 opening following inspections by the city fire marshal.

DiPasquale said the new market will carry a scaled-down selection of foods sold at the Highlandtown market, and he hopes it becomes a destination for coffee and baked goods.

“We’re going to come up with some new recipes for that area,” DiPasquale said. “We’re going to create some new items and we’re going to see what flies.”

Unlike the original location, DiPasquale’s second market will have a full-service bar and a more modern ambiance.

“It’s bit more modern, a bit more nautical,” DiPasquale said. “We’re trying to make the decor to fit the area.”

The original DiPasquale’s has been in business 103 years at 3700 Gough St.

Its new spinoff seats about 40 inside and has extensive outdoor seating. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and DiPasquale said it may extend its hours in the summer.

Caption Controversy surrounding Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ The show is rated TV-MA, which means is may be unsuitable for children under 17. (May 1, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) The show is rated TV-MA, which means is may be unsuitable for children under 17. (May 1, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Caption Casting director Pat Moran visits newly restored Parkway Theatre Casting director Pat Moran and Maryland Film Festival director Jed Dietz explore the newly renovated Parkway Theatre, which will host the Maryland Film Festival this year. (Algerina Perna, Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) Casting director Pat Moran and Maryland Film Festival director Jed Dietz explore the newly renovated Parkway Theatre, which will host the Maryland Film Festival this year. (Algerina Perna, Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

smeehan@baltsun.com

@sarahvmeehan