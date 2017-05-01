DiPasquale's Italian Market to open Federal Hill location in early May

DiPasquale’s Italian Market in Highlandtown is preparing to open a second, smaller market and eatery near Federal Hill.
The new store is opening in the HarborView community at 500 Harborview Drive. Owner Joe DiPasquale said he’s targeting a May 10 opening following inspections by the city fire marshal.
DiPasquale said the new market will carry a scaled-down selection of foods sold at the Highlandtown market, and he hopes it becomes a destination for coffee and baked goods.
“We’re going to come up with some new recipes for that area,” DiPasquale said. “We’re going to create some new items and we’re going to see what flies.”
Unlike the original location, DiPasquale’s second market will have a full-service bar and a more modern ambiance.
“It’s bit more modern, a bit more nautical,” DiPasquale said. “We’re trying to make the decor to fit the area.”
The original DiPasquale’s has been in business 103 years at 3700 Gough St.
Its new spinoff seats about 40 inside and has extensive outdoor seating. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and DiPasquale said it may extend its hours in the summer.
