Here are the 13 new food vendors coming to the Baltimore Farmers' Market & Bazaar this year

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar will return Sunday, adding 13* new food vendors and special events in its 40th year.

Held beneath the Jones Falls Expressway on Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay streets, the market will run 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday from April 23 through Dec. 17.

The market will host more than 160 vendors, with newcomers including:

Azafran, a cafe from Alma Cocina Latina owner Irena Stein at Johns Hopkins University

Baccarella Farms, a local farm

Baltimore Whiskey Co., a Baltimore-based distillery

Cake Cre8tions by Carol, a Pimlico-based bakery

Ekiben, an Asian fusion eatery that got its start at the Fells Point Farmers’ Market

Greek on the Street, a local food truck

Hensing’s Hilltop Acres, a family-run farm in Howard County

La Bohemia Bakery, a Rockville-based bakery

Le Monade, a craft drink mixer

Old Line Fish Co., a local community-supported fishery

Rastafarmi, an organic farm in Reisterstown

Smokin’ Joe’s, a Randallstown eatery

Urban Pastoral, the local hydroponic farm behind Stall 11 at R. House.

The Baltimore Farmers' Market and Bazaar returns for the season this Sunday. Bring along a shopping tote and an appetite. Here are our favorites eats you can find at the event under the JFX.

A full list of vendors is available on the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts’ website.

Each first Sunday of the month, the market will host “First Sundays” featuring specials guests, performances, cooking demonstrations and giveaways. The event series will open with a barbecue competition on April 23.

Erik Berlin, known as “Chef Egg,” will also hold family market classes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month, offering tours and hands-on cooking classes. Each class is $10 per person, and participants can register at chefegg.com.

*Clarification: An earlier version of this article did not include all of the new food vendors coming to the Baltimore Farmers Market. The story has been updated.

