Connie's Chicken & Waffles opens second location in downtown Baltimore

Connie’s Chicken & Waffles has opened a second location in downtown Baltimore.

The chicken-and-waffle eatery, which got its start with a stand in Lexington Market, is located at 222 N. Charles St. in the Eats at Charles Plaza food court.

The new location allowed the owner, brothers Khari and Shawn Parker, to expand their hours and their menu.

“The biggest thing about this location is that it still gives us the food court feel, but the big difference is that it allows us expanded hours,” Khari Parker said. “Here we have more flexibility.”

The new eatery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; the owners may add breakfast hours starting as early as 7 a.m. as business picks up. (The Lexington Market stall is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. those same days.)

The Charles Street location opened last Thursday and has been well-received since then, the owners said.

“In the few days that we’ve been open, we’ve had quite a few repeat customers,” Shawn Parker said.

Connie’s serves Belgian waffles with fried chicken tenders and wings, as well as fruit toppings. The eatery offers several waffle varieties, such as buttermilk, red velvet, sweet cinnamon, Oreo cookie and chocolate chip. Toppings include fruits such as strawberries, blueberries and apples, as well as sweets like chocolate syrup, cookie crumbles, sprinkles and whipped cream.

As part of the expansion, Connie’s has added shrimp to the menu at the second eatery. Customers can order shrimp and waffles, shrimp baskets and shrimp po’boy sandwiches. Those items will be available at the Lexington Market location within a month, too.

Khari Parker said they piloted the shrimp idea at a pop-up at the R. House food hall.

“We were kind of trying to take chicken and waffles to the next level,” Khari Parker said, adding he hopes to offer other types of protein in the future.

The second eatery comes just over a year after the Parker brothers opened their first location in Lexington Market. It’s named for their mother, who also works with them.

In addition to service from the brick-and-mortar locations, Connie’s offers delivery through services including UberEats, Amazon and Postmates. Although the new shop closes at 8 p.m., it offers delivery until 10 p.m.

