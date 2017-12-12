Baltimore-area restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

A number of Baltimore-area restaurants are rolling out holiday tablecloths for dinner on Christmas Eve, and some are serving meals on Christmas Day. Many require reservations.

Bar Vasquez in Harbor East will serve a three-course Christmas Eve dinner ($59) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant’s regular a la carte menu will also be available. (1425 Aliceanna St., 410-534-7296, barvasquez.com)

Charleston in Harbor East will serve a Christmas Eve dinner featuring a la carte menu specials. (1000 Lancaster St., 410-332-7373, charlestonrestaurant.com)

Chart House in Annapolis be open on Christmas Day serving steaks and seafood. (300 2nd St., 410-268-7166, chart-house.com)

Cinghiale in Harbor East will host a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner ($62) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. The regular a la carte menu will also be avaialble. (822 Lancaster St., 410-547-8282, cgeno.com)

Baltimore restaurants and bars are decking the halls for the holidays. Here's a look at some of the local spots where customers can enjoy eats and drinks surrounded by holiday lights, tinsel and garlands. (Sarah Meehan) (Sarah Meehan)

Cosima in Hampden will offer a Sicilian Christmas Eve dinner for $65 per person. Wine pairings are available for an additional charge. (3000 Falls Road, 443-708-7352, cosimamill1.com)

The Elephant in Mount Vernon will serve a three-course Christmas Eve menu for $75 per person or $95 with wine pairings. (924 N. Charles St., 443-447-7878, theelephantbaltimore.com)

Fogo de Chao in the Inner Harbor will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day serving bone-in cuts of meat and seasonal specials with dinner prices all day. (600 E. Pratt St., 410-528-9292, fogodechao.com)

At the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Gordon Ramsay Steak will be open on Christmas Eve, and Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar will be open Christmas Day. (1525 Russell St., 844-777-7463, caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore)

Gunther & Co. in Brewers Hill will serve its regular dinner menu as well as Christmas Eve specials such as bouillabaisse, lamb shank and Christmas cookies. (3650 Toone St., 443-869-6874, eatatgunther.com)

Johnny’s in Roland Park will serve a three-course menu ($35) on Christmas Eve in addition to its regular menu. The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (4800 Roland Ave., 410-773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com)

La Cuchara in Woodberry will be open on Christmas Eve. (3600 Clipper Mill Road, 443-708-3838, lacucharabaltimore.com)

Mama’s on the Half Shell in Canton will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day serving its regular menu. The bar will be open until 2 a.m. (2901 O’Donnell St., 410-276-3160, mamasonthehalfshell.com)

Minnow in South Baltimore will serve its regular brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and its bar will remain open in the evening serving light fare. (2 E. Wells St., 443-759-6537, minnowbaltimore.com)

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood in the Inner Harbor will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (711 Eastern Ave., 410-234-1300, mccormickandschmicks.com)

M&S Grill in the Inner Harbor will also be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (201 E. Pratt St., 410-547-9333, mccormickandschmicks.com)

Morton’s the Steakhouse in the Inner Harbor will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering its regular menu in addition to a $56 steak and lobster tail special. (300 S. Charles St., 410-547-8255, mortons.com)

Sotto Sopra in Mount Vernon will serve its a la carte menu from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from noon to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. (405 N. Charles St., 410-625-0534, sottosoprainc.com)

Wit & Wisdom will serve a three-course winter feast from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day for $85 per adult with a $45 optional wine pairing. (200 International Drive, 410-576-5800, witandwisdombaltimore.com)

