Former Bagby Restaurant Group CEO indicted on burglary charges

The former CEO of the Bagby Restaurant Group has been indicted on burglary, theft and property destruction charges after he allegedly broke into the company’s Towson headquarters earlier this summer.

Chris Becker was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, theft of less than $100 and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000 earlier this week, according to Baltimore County Circuit Court records.

The indictment comes on the heels of Becker’s arrest following a July 22 break-in at the Bagby Restaurant Group’s offices.

Charging documents indicate Bagby Restaurant Group employees found their office doors damaged and unlocked July 23, and bank statements were missing from the office. They also observed Becker going in and out of the building several times on security camera footage, according to charging documents.

Becker was released the same day of his arrest, July 25, after posting bail.

Neither Becker nor Adam Lippe, the Baltimore County assistant state’s attorney for the case, could be reached for comment.

Becker, who left his post as the group’s CEO in January, is also involved in an ongoing civil lawsuit with the Bagby group, which owns Bagby Pizza Co., Cunningham’s and Foundry Row Wine & Spirits. The group alleges he stole from the company, committed fraud, misappropriated company trade secrets and misused a work email account, among other charges.

