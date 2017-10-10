The Charmery ice cream shop opening third location in Towson

The Charmery will triple its presence in the Baltimore area next year by adding a shop in Towson, the ice cream-maker’s third.

The Hampden-based ice cream shop will open at 6807 York Road in the spring of 2018.

The news comes on the heels of the 4-year-old shop’s announcement that it will join Union Collective, a manufacturing and retail development led by Union Craft Brewing in Medfield, also by the spring. That location, dubbed the Ice Cream Factory, will house a 5,500-square-foot retail, production and events space.

The 2,057-square-foot location in Towson will be about the same size as the original shop in Hampden. The newest spot will offer signature Charmery flavors like Maryland Mud and Old Bay Caramel.

David and Laura Alima first opened the Charmery in 2013 at 801 W. 36th St.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Kristen Hileman, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Baltimore Museum of Art, talks about a new installation designed to look like spider webs from artist Tomas Saraceno. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Kristen Hileman, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Baltimore Museum of Art, talks about a new installation designed to look like spider webs from artist Tomas Saraceno. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION The "CarnEVIL," a Halloween creep-fest, starts Friday, Oct. 13, at the Chrysalis amphitheater at Merriweather Park. The net proceeds go to a nonprofit which trains and equips first responders. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The "CarnEVIL," a Halloween creep-fest, starts Friday, Oct. 13, at the Chrysalis amphitheater at Merriweather Park. The net proceeds go to a nonprofit which trains and equips first responders. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants