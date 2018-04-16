The Charmery to give out free ice cream in Towson

As the Charmery prepares to open a new location in Towson, the ice cream shop will give out free samples in front of its new digs.

The Charmery will offer free baby scoops to customers outside its forthcoming Towson store from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The shop at 6807 York Road is expected to open for good in the early summer.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for April 24.

Owned by Laura and David Alima, the Charmery got its start in Hampden in 2013. The ice cream makers will also join the Union Collective manufacturing and retail complex this year.

“We just want to say hi to the neighborhood, let them know what we’re about, and let them taste our ice cream,” said David Alima.

Laura Alima said they will be serving four flavors Wednesday at the “Community Scoop”: Tell Tale Chocolate, Malty Vanilla Chip, a dairy-free flavor and a debut of a surprise flavor. There will also be a coloring station, she said.

David Alima said the area will be a good fit for the Charmery because many of the shop’s Hampden customers come from the Towson area.

“Towson, we’re coming for you,” David Alima said. “We’re ready.”

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Libby Solomon contributed to this article.

