Charm City Pizza opening at Power Plant Live

A new pizza restaurant is moving into Power Plant Live.

Charm City Pizza is set to open Oct. 24 at 30 Market Place, the former home of Joe Squared Pizza and Two Boots before that.

“Pizza’s always done really well there,” said Chris Furst, marketing and sales director at Power Plant Live.

In addition to 12-inch signature and personalized pizzas, the restaurant will also offer grinders, salads, “meatball lollipops” and crab pretzels. Prices will range from about $8 to $18, Furst said, and the restaurant will offer a “kids eat free” promotion with the purchase of an adult entree.

He hopes the restaurant will cater to nearby office workers during lunchtime, as well as families and late-night crowds.

“We’re excited because we know pizza works with Port Discovery next door,” Furst said. “We’re doing so much more family-based programming at Power Plant Live as a whole.”

Owned by Power Plant Live, part of the Cordish Companies' portfolio, the restaurant will seat 110 guests, and was updated with new furniture, fresh paint and new kitchen equipment.

Charm City Pizza will open at 11 a.m. daily and remain open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The eatery will host a happy hour Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

