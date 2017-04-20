Charm City Cakes opens in Harbor East today

The Ace of Cakes himself will visit Harbor East to open Baltimore’s second Charm Charm City Cakes on Thursday afternoon.

The small cake shop at 618 S. President St. is set to open at noon. Duff Goldman, the shop’s owner and star of the Food Network show “Ace of Cakes,” will visit the shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for its grand opening.

Goldman opened the original Charm City Cakes in Remington in 2002, followed by a Los Angeles location in 2011.

“Cake just makes me smile, and I hope our new store brings a smile to the faces of all those who walk through the doors,” Goldman said in a statement.

The new, 200-square-foot shop will offer cake jars, cupcakes, macarons and other sweets, as well as bakery merchandise.

The store will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Caption An end to the Bill O'Reilly era on Fox News Media columnist David Zurawik says that even though Bill O'Reilly is out, Fox will continue to pay for sexual harassment sins. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Media columnist David Zurawik says that even though Bill O'Reilly is out, Fox will continue to pay for sexual harassment sins. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Caption Lenny's Deli to close after more than 25 years Lenny's Delicatessen, which first opened up on "Corned Beef Row" back in 1991, will close this Saturday. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Lenny's Delicatessen, which first opened up on "Corned Beef Row" back in 1991, will close this Saturday. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

smeehan@baltsun.com

@sarahvmeehan