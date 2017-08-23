Capriotti's Sandwich Shop seeks Baltimore franchisees

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a Las Vegas-based chain, is on the hunt for franchisees in Baltimore as the fast-casual restaurant plots a mid-Atlantic expansion.

The shop is aiming to add 50 shops between Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia in the next five years, with 20 shops in D.C. and 15 each in Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Capriotti’s is known for its turkey sandwiches made from slow-roasted, hand-shredded whole turkeys. Some of the chain’s signature sandwiches include the Bobbie (turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayonnaise), the Capastrami (hot pastrami, swiss cheese, russian dressing and coleslaw) and the Slaw Be Jo (slow-cooked roast beef, provolone cheese, russian dressing, cole slaw and mayonnaise).

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s currently has more than 100 locations in 18 states, including four in Maryland in Annapolis, Chester, Elkton and Easton.

The chain is searching for single- and multi-unit operators in the mid-Atlantic to help the brand expand. Capriotti’s will hold a complimentary dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Stanford Grill in Columbia for potential franchisees to learn more about opportunities with the company.

