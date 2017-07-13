The Bun Shop is opening a third location in Towson

The Bun Shop is bringing its global pastries to Towson.

The Baltimore cafe and late-night study spot is opening a third shop at 40 W. Chesapeake Ave. in Towson. The owners are aiming for a September opening, co-owner Minh Vo said.

The original Bun Shop in Mount Vernon opened at 239 W. Read St. in 2013, serving sweet and savory buns from across the world, including beef-stuffed Cornish pasties, Cuban guava and cheese pastries, Mexican rotiboy coffee buns and empanadas. The selection changes daily, and the menu at the Towson location will be the same as the shop’s two Baltimore locations.

Originally, the owners had hoped to open a location near Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus, but had trouble finding the right space.

“We decided Towson would be the next best move,” Vo said, noting the Bun Shop likes to be in areas with large student populations.

The eateries are owned by Vo and brothers Andrew and Lam Bui.

They opened a second Bun Shop location downtown on Light Street last April.

The 3,600-square-foot Towson store will mark the Bun Shop’s first outpost beyond the city’s limits. Like the Mount Vernon eatery, the Towson location will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

CAPTION "Westworld" and "The Crown" are among the dramas up for best series. (July 13, 2017) "Westworld" and "The Crown" are among the dramas up for best series. (July 13, 2017) CAPTION "This place has a soul," says Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director for Merriweather Post Pavilion. (Michael Ares/Baltimore Sun video) "This place has a soul," says Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director for Merriweather Post Pavilion. (Michael Ares/Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants