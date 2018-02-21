Brookside Market opening in Jacksonville in Baltimore County

Brookside Market, a new deli and restaurant, is preparing to open in Jacksonville in Baltimore County.

Chef-owner Casey Brooks said he’s hoping to open the doors next week at 14232 Jarrettsville Pike in the building that most recently housed the Dogwood Tack shop.

Brooks previously owned Casey’s Bar & Restaurant for nine years in Parkville. He sold the spot last year, and was searching for a new venture closer to his Manor Road home.

He considered spaces in the Manor Shopping Center across the street before settling on the Dogwood Tack shop space, which he said was previously a Royal Farms and outfitted with features like grease traps necessary to transform it to a restaurant.

Brooks said he wanted to add another venue to the area’s sparse dining scene. There are several restaurants in the nearby shopping center, including Strapasta and Kooper’s Jacksonville, but otherwise the options are limited.

“We think about it every night — where we’re going to eat,” Brooks said. “We eat in a lot.”

The menu at Brookside Market will skew Italian-American, Brooks said. For lunch, the eatery will offer deli sandwiches with cured meats, shrimp salad, chicken salad and other fillings. And for dinner the restaurant will offer rice balls (arancini), pizza, fresh fish, and salads with quinoa and chickpeas. Casey’s was known for its chicken pot pie, and Brooks said he plans to incorporate that on his new menu.

“We’re going to kind of let the people tell us what they want in a sense,” Brooks said.

He expects lunch prices to run $8-$15 per person and $20-$25 for dinner.

Luke Hahn will serve as the general manager of the restaurant, which will seat about 50 guests. Brooks also hopes to add outdoor seating in warmer months.

The restaurant will have a seven-day liquor license and offer bottles for retail, mostly from the restaurant’s wine list, Brooks said.

Brookside Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

