Bottega reopening in former Colette space in Station North Thursday night

Bottega, the Station North BYOB, will take over the former Colette space in Station North starting Thursday night.

Colette closed May 28, not long after capping off its first year in business, with plans to remodel the restaurant to make way for its Italian sister restaurant, Bottega. Both restaurants are owned by Adrien Aeschliman.

It’s the latest in a series of changes for Bottega as the restaurant has looked for opportunities to grow. It first opened in 2013 at 1729 Maryland Ave. and closed in May 2015 with plans to relocate to a larger space Hampden. Those plans fell through, and Bottega reopened later in 2015 in its original location.

The need for more space was what drove its relocation to Colette’s former home at 1709 N. Charles St., Aeschliman said.

“I always intended Bottega to be kind of a local, weeknight neighborhood-type venture. It was surprisingly popular and it got kind of booked up, and it just made more sense to move it into a slightly larger space,” he said.

The former Colette space was remodeled with a warmer dining room to accommodate Bottega, and patrons will find more seating in its new digs. While its first location had seats for about 15 guests, the new spot will seat about 60. The restaurant will take reservations, but it will still keep tables open in the front for walk-in diners.

Bottega’s menu will also be expanded, offering more small plates and pasta. The menu will have four sections — small plates, slightly larger appetizers, pasta and entrees — plus dessert. Previously Bottega offered three or four pasta varieties per night; now Aeschliman expects to serve six. Keeping with Bottega’s first iteration, there will still be three or four entrees on the menu each night.

The restaurant will continue to offer pasta nights on Mondays (likely starting June 26, according to Aeschliman).

And while Aeschliman expects to transfer a liquor license to Bottega, he said he will still encourage patrons to bring their own alcohol in the spirit of Bottega’s original BYOB nature.

Colette, a French restaurant, did strong business on weekends, he said, but was more of a celebratory spot.

“Bottega’s kind of really where my heart was,” Aeschliman said.

As for the old Bottega space, Aeschliman said he will continue to use it for food preparation and events, but he has no immediate plans for another restaurant there.

CAPTION The issue of consent to sexual contact has been raised. (June 13, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) The issue of consent to sexual contact has been raised. (June 13, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The conservative radio personality has dismissed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as a hoax. (June 13, 2017) The conservative radio personality has dismissed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as a hoax. (June 13, 2017)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants